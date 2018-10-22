Wigan Athletic: American fan travels to see Latics while on honeymoon

Mike Fabert and his wife Jordan enjoying their honeymoon in Wigan

When thinking of an ideal honeymoon destination, you might consider the Caribbean, the Maldives or maybe the Mediterranean. But not for Wigan Athletic fan Mike Fabert.

The American travelled from Ohio to Greater Manchester with his wife Jordan to take in a Latics home game on Saturday.

And, as luck would have it for the happy couple, Wigan ended West Bromwich Albion's seven-game unbeaten run courtesy of Josh Windass' second-half strike.

"This was a dream come true. It was a fun match with a great result. Beating West Brom was unreal," Fabert told BBC Radio Manchester.

His love affair with the Latics began with a pre-season friendly in Columbus five years ago, but the new Mrs Fabert did not need any convincing to travel almost 4,000 miles to see them play.

"This was her idea. She wanted to come to England to see London and I parlayed coming up here to see my Latics," he continued.

"I married a gem, I'm pretty lucky. I'm sure no other woman would have allowed me to do this."

But the journey does not stop there. A generous Latics fan has given them tickets for Sheffield United away on Saturday, so they can add the Steel City to their list of honeymoon destinations!