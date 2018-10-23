Graham Alexander: Salford City boss blames himself for poor early-season form

Graham Alexander has led Salford City to the top of the National League, with 10 wins from their opening 16 games

Salford boss Graham Alexander says City's poor early-season form was due to his own frustrations with the team.

The Ammies drew against Leyton Orient on the opening day of the season before losing to Gateshead and Sutton United.

Alexander's side have since gone on a 13-game unbeaten run and are top of the National League table.

"With new players getting to know each other, we didn't give [them] enough time at the start of the season before I started getting frustrated," he said.

"That was my fault. I took a step back and gave them some breathing space."

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Alexander continued: "We had an early test and then we went to Gateshead and were beaten in disappointing circumstances. It gave us a bit of a reality check of where we were so that was a marker for us."

Salford overhauled their playing staff in the summer with the hope of sealing a second successive promotion and reaching the Football League for the first time in their history.

Despite this, Alexander does not believe any pre-season pressure had an impact on their poor start to the campaign.

"I wouldn't say the favourites tag had anything to do with it. I know what we expect and I knew we were better, just from training, than how we were performing in the game," the 47-year-old continued.

"We had to try to understand why we weren't performing in games as we had in training.

"I think anyone who started with one draw from their first three games would be frustrated, whoever you are in the division."