Rangers' Europa league opponents Spartak Moscow sack manager Massimo Carrera

Spartak Moscow boss Massimo Carrera looks grim-faced during Sunday's home loss to Arsenal Tula
Masimo Carrera's fate was sealed with a home defeat by Arsenal Tula on Sunday

Rangers' next Europa League opponents Spartak Moscow have sacked manager Massimo Carrera three days before they visit Ibrox for Thursday's group game.

Spartak are seventh in the Russian Premier League after Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Arsenal Tula, seven points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

They have put fitness coach Raul Riancho in interim charge .

Rangers are currently top of Group G after a 2-2 draw at Villarreal and a 3-1 home win against Rapid Vienna.

They warmed up for the resumption of European action with a 4- Premiership win at Hamilton on Sunday.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-4 Rangers

