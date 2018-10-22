Liverpool Women: WSL club to stay at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park until 2021
-
- From the section Women's Football
Liverpool Women have agreed a three-season deal with Tranmere Rovers to play their home games at Prenton Park.
The club started using the ground last season, having previously staged most of their fixtures in Widnes.
All three of their home games this term have taken place at Tranmere's stadium.
"The team cannot wait to have Prenton Park as their permanent home having witnessed the fantastic support at the stadium so far this season," said Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore.