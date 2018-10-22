Andriy Yarmolenko: West Ham winger suffers Achilles tear in Tottenham defeat

Andriy Yarmolenko (right) collapses after suffering the injury against Spurs on Saturday

West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko faces several months out after tearing his Achilles tendon in the 1-0 defeat by Tottenham on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in July for a reported £17.5m, is set for surgery on the injury suffered in the first half.

The Ukrainian had no players around him when he fell to the ground in agony.

West Ham are not putting a timeframe on his recovery but the usual period for an Achilles tear is six months out.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny suffered a similar injury in May. The 33-year-old France international has recently been pictured back in training and is expected to return in November.

Yarmolenko, who was a substitute for West Ham's first four Premier League games this season, has started five games and scored two goals.

After the game on Saturday, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said: "It was a pity because at this moment we have five injured players and four of them are midfielders, so it's not easy."