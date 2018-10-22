Guernsey FC: Green Lions lose sixth successive match with Hastings Town loss

Guernsey FC have failed to score in four of their last six matches

Guernsey FC's struggles continued as they suffered a sixth successive defeat in going down 1-0 at home to Hastings Town.

Town's Sam Adams scored a scrappy 35th-minute goal to keep the Green Lions third-from-bottom of the Isthmian League Division One South East table.

Guernsey have just two wins from 10 games and have played at least two more matches than the teams around them.

They have not won a game since 1 September when they beat Ramsgate 2-1.