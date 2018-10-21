United States Major League Soccer
D.C. United3New York City FC1

Wayne Rooney scores as DC United beat New York City to reach play-offs

DC United
DC United celebrated clinching a berth in the play-offs by posting this image on their Twitter account

Wayne Rooney scored twice as DC United secured a place in the MLS play-offs with a 3-1 win over New York City FC.

The former England captain, 32, opened the scoring after eight minutes and added a second-half penalty to take his tally in his debut MLS season to 12.

After two wins in their first 14 games, DC United have now gone nine matches unbeaten and won their past five.

DC sat bottom of the Eastern Conference when Rooney, Manchester United's record scorer, joined from Everton in June.

The club have now reached the MLS post-season for the first time since 2015 after climbing to fifth place.

They head into the final game of the regular season at Chicago Fire next Sunday with the chance of finishing as high as third in their division, which would clinch a home play-off match in the first round.

Rooney has been key to DC's resurgence, also contributing seven assists in his 19 appearances.

His first at Audi Field on Sunday came from a tap-in after Luciano Acosta pulled the ball back following a mazy run, before Rooney turned provider as Acosta curled home the second.

Rooney converted a penalty after Alex Ring handled the ball in the 74th minute.

Former Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa pulled a goal back for New York, who have one win in their past nine games.

Line-ups

D.C. United

  • 24Hamid
  • 7Arriola
  • 13Brillant
  • 15Birnbaum
  • 28Mora
  • 4Canouse
  • 5Moreno
  • 8SeguraSubstituted forDeLeonat 83'minutes
  • 10Acosta
  • 22Asad
  • 9Rooney

Substitutes

  • 11Mattocks
  • 12Ellis
  • 14DeLeon
  • 18Stieber
  • 20Robinson
  • 21Durkin
  • 48Worra

New York City FC

  • 1Johnson
  • 3Tinnerholm
  • 33Ibeagha
  • 6Callens
  • 22MatarritaBooked at 90mins
  • 8Ring
  • 20AmagatSubstituted forHerreraat 72'minutes
  • 19Medina
  • 12OforiSubstituted forTajouri-Shradiat 63'minutes
  • 11CastellanosBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWallaceat 78'minutes
  • 7Villa

Substitutes

  • 2Sweat
  • 15McNamara
  • 16Sands
  • 23Wallace
  • 29Tajouri-Shradi
  • 30Herrera
  • 41Stuver
Referee:
Hilario Grajeda
Attendance:
20,249

Match Stats

Home TeamD.C. UnitedAway TeamNew York City FC
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1.

Booking

Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC) is shown the yellow card.

Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Sebastien Ibeagha (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wayne Rooney (D.C. United).

Attempt missed. David Villa (New York City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Ring.

Foul by Alexander Ring (New York City FC).

Russell Canouse (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alexander Callens (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Arriola (D.C. United).

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Nick DeLeon replaces Ulises Segura.

Alexander Callens (New York City FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ulises Segura (D.C. United).

Attempt saved. Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring.

Foul by Yangel Herrera (New York City FC).

Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, New York City FC. Rodney Wallace replaces Valentín Castellanos.

Goal!

Goal! D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1. David Villa (New York City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.

Goal!

Goal! D.C. United 3, New York City FC 0. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Alexander Ring (New York City FC) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, New York City FC. Yangel Herrera replaces Eloi Amagat.

Foul by Anton Tinnerholm (New York City FC).

Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Paul Arriola (D.C. United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luciano Acosta.

Hand ball by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC).

Attempt missed. Alexander Ring (New York City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Medina.

Attempt blocked. David Villa (New York City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anton Tinnerholm with a cross.

Offside, D.C. United. Wayne Rooney tries a through ball, but Luciano Acosta is caught offside.

Booking

Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Russell Canouse (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC).

Jesús Medina (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Canouse (D.C. United).

Foul by Eloi Amagat (New York City FC).

Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, New York City FC. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi replaces Ebenezer Ofori.

Foul by Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC).

Paul Arriola (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st October 2018

  • D.C. UnitedD.C. United3New York City FCNew York City FC1
  • Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC2Chicago FireChicago Fire1
  • Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact2Toronto FCToronto FC0
  • Orlando City SCOrlando City SC2Columbus Crew SCColumbus Crew SC1
  • Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union0New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls1
  • FC DallasFC Dallas0Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City3
  • Houston DynamoHouston Dynamo2Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC3
  • Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club2Vancouver Whitecaps FCVancouver Whitecaps FC2
  • Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC1LA GalaxyLA Galaxy3
  • Portland TimbersPortland Timbers3Real Salt LakeReal Salt Lake0
  • San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose Earthquakes0Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atlanta United FC33216669402969
2New York Red Bulls33215761332868
3New York City FC331581056441253
4Philadelphia Union33155134847150
5D.C. United331481160501050
6Columbus Crew SC33139114043-348
7Montreal Impact33144154752-546
8New England Revolution33911134855-738
9Toronto FC3396185563-833
10Chicago Fire3387184861-1331
11Orlando City SC3384214373-3028

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Kansas City33178863392459
2Los Angeles Football Club33169867501757
3FC Dallas3316985142957
4Seattle Sounders FC331751150361456
5Portland Timbers3315995346754
6Real Salt Lake34147135558-349
7LA Galaxy33139116461348
8Vancouver Whitecaps FC33128135266-1444
9Minnesota United FC33113194768-2136
10Houston Dynamo3398165556-135
11Colorado Rapids3377193462-2828
12San Jose Earthquakes3349204869-2121
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

