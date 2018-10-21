Kenny Shiels says his young Derry City side will make progress if given time

Kenny Shiels' side have lost 18 of their 34 league games this year

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray Date: Monday 22 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Kenny Shiels says Derry City will make progress next year if they can hold on to their talented young players in the close season.

Shiels' Derry face Bray Wanderers away in their penultimate league game on Monday after suffering an 18th defeat of the season against Cork on Friday.

Despite their league struggles this year, Shiels refuses to be downhearted.

"If they can let me keep this team, I know I've got really good progress to make with them," said Shiels.

"It's very much a developing team and I'm pleased with the progress they are making.

"I'm hoping we can keep most of these players. You can see the potential that we have here. We are looking forward to next season already."

Shiels did guide his young team to the club's first trophy since 2012 when they landed the EA Sports Cup a month ago.

Despite that, the club's poor league form - which has seen them drop to seventh in the 10-team table - has led to suggestions Shiels is under pressure to hold on to his job for next season.

Shiels has bristled at such claims although former Derry striker Liam Coyle said over the weekend that the manager appeared to be "building on sand" at the moment.

"Everybody has got to have a look at what is going on here, I have no idea what Derry City are at the minute," said Coyle speaking on BBC Radio Foyle.

"What is the philosophy? Nobody knows what it is anymore.

"Once that happens, everything else off the pitch falls apart."