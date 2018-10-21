Rob Maclean's team of the week: Edouard, Keny, Mitchell and who else?

With 22 goals this weekend in the Scottish Premiership, these were many outstanding candidates for the team of the week.

However, BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean can only pick 11.

Do you agree with his selection? Have a look below.

4-4-2 formation: Adam Bogdan (Hibs); James Tavernier (Rangers), Craig Halkett (Livingston), Jason Kerr (St Johnstone), Demi Mitchell (Hearts); Callumn Morrison (Hearts), Alan Power (Kilmarnock), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Ryan Kent (Rangers); Martin Boyle (Hibs), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic).

Goalkeeper - Adam Bogdan

The on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper did his best to get Hibs something out of Saturday's match at Celtic Park. Adam Bogdan didn't have a hope with any of the four goals which flew past him and he produced a series of great saves to keep his team in touch.

Defenders - James Tavernier, Craig Halkett, Jason Kerr, Demi Mitchell

Hand Rangers a spot kick and you'll pay the penalty. Rangers captain James Tavernier doesn't miss from 12 yards out. That's seven out of seven so far this season after a late double at Hamilton on Sunday which ensured Steven Gerrard's team sealed their first away win in the league this season.

Livi skipper Craig Halkett was in my weekend selection ahead of the international break and he's a stick-on to keep his place. Halkett scored in Saturday's demolition of Dundee, as did his back three buddies Declan Gallagher and Alan Lithgow, and marshalled a defence which kept a fourth clean sheet in the last five matches.

Scotland under-21 defender Jason Kerr headed in the only goal of the game on Saturday against Motherwell at Fir Park right at the end of the match. His main role, of course, is keeping the door shut at the other end and, as he accumulates more and more first team game time, Kerr looks an increasingly good prospect.

There was strong recruitment from the Tynecastle team in the summer, and it is paying dividends now with some key players injured. Getting 21-year-old Demi Mitchell back for another loan spell from Manchester United was a good move. He can play a number of positions but he'll do nicely at left back for me this week.

Midfielders - Callumn Morrison, Alan Power, Tom Rogic, Ryan Kent

Callum Morrison doesn't feel the need to beat a full back 10 times before swinging a cross into the penalty box. The 19-year-old winger regularly delivers the ball early and with top quality. It's no surprise that Hearts, anticipating outside interest, recently tied him up on a new, improved contract.

Irishman Alan Power's first goal for Killie had his surname written all over it, hammered past St Mirren keeper Craig Samson. Midfielder Power has been a key man in a dramatic transformation at Rugby Park in the last year.

It's no coincidence that Australian international midfielder Tom Rogic is back on form and Celtic have scored 10 goals in their last two games. He curled in the opener against Hibs on Saturday, set up the second goal and, generally, delivered a quality contribution to a memorable match.

Rangers were far from firing on all cylinders in Sunday's 4-1 win at Hamilton, but on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent still managed to catch the eye with a smart finish to open the scoring. Still only 21, he's improving all the time.

Forwards - Martin Boyle, Odsonne Edouard

Martin Boyle scored brilliantly at Celtic Park on Saturday, calmly dinking the ball over Craig Gordon to briefly hoist Hibs' hopes of salvaging something from the game. The 'keeper had earlier kept out Boyle's header with a stunning save. His pace makes him a constant threat to the best of defenders.

There was a good reason the Scottish champions splashed out a club record transfer fee to prise the 20-year-old Frenchman Odsonne Edouard away from Paris Saint Germain. He scored twice against Hibs on Saturday and was denied a bigger haul by goalkeeper Bogdan and the frame of the goal. An outstanding prospect.