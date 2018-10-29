Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui as manager

Breaking news

Real Madrid have sacked Julen Lopetegui as manager after four and a half months in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard succeeded Zinedine Zidane in June but the crushing 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday was their fifth loss in six games.

Real, who are now ninth in La Liga, have 14 points from a possible 30, their worst start since 2001-02.

The club said he will be "provisionally replaced" by ex-player Santiago Solari, currently coach of B team Castilla.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you