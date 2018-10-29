Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui as manager

Real Madrid have sacked Julen Lopetegui as manager after four and a half months in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard succeeded Zinedine Zidane in June but the crushing 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday was their fifth loss in six games.

Real, who are now ninth in La Liga, have 14 points from a possible 30, their worst start since 2001-02.

The club said he will be "provisionally replaced" by ex-player Santiago Solari, currently coach of B team Castilla.

