Rangers' Steven Gerrard relief at first away league win against Hamilton

Jordan Rossiter was given a first start of the season after a long injury lay-off

Steven Gerrard wondered whether his team changes were going to backfire before his Rangers side ran out 4-1 winners over Hamilton Academical.

Jordan Rossiter was given a first start of the season, while Nikola Katic and Andy Halliday came into the side.

"It worked now standing here, but there were times when, at 1-1, I wondered whether I should have made those changes," the manager told Rangers TV.

"I'm not too pleased with the display. I thought we were average at best."

Rangers led through Ryan Kent's clever chipped finish before Steven Boyd gave Accies a deserved equaliser from long range.

But two James Tavernier strikes and a late fourth from Alfredo Morelos flattered the visitors as they recorded a first away win in the league under Gerrard.

"It gets that pressure off us," Gerard, whose side host Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday, said. "People were talking before the game that we hadn't won away from home this season.

"Sometimes you've got to win when we're not at it and have to grind results and I thought today we grinded one out.

"In terms of the result, I'm very pleased. It's a big three points from us.

"If you take into consideration that it's after international players have had some time off, it's a tricky environment with the plastic pitch, I'm pleased with the players, the way they showed character at 1-1 to go and win the game, but we've played better."

While Rangers move up two places to fifth in the Premiership after a third consecutive win, Hamilton remain ninth after a third straight defeat.

Bad Penny proves expensive for Accies

Alex Penny conceded his first penalty shortly after Accies' equaliser

Accies boss Martin Canning was left to rue three penalty decisions that went against his side, the first being one that got away.

"I thought the one in the first half on Mickel Miller was a penalty," he told BBC Scotland. "Anywhere else on the park, it is 100% a free-kick. Why in the box is it not a penalty?"

Defender Alex Penny gave away both penalties shortly after Accies' equaliser.

"The hand ball I think is harsh," Canning suggested. "I think it hits his shoulder first and then it hits his arm. I don't think he puts his arm out to stop it in a deliberate movement.

"The second one's a penalty. Morelos is going away from goal and he's just got to give him a yard. If you get too close, any half-decent striker's going to slow down and then go down."

Canning thought his players had learned their lesson from their 6-0 hammering by Hibs and "competed well all over the park".

He thought the difference was "decision-making", with Rangers taking their chances better than the home side.

"It is a hard day for the boys because they put in so much effort and to get nothing from it is a real blow," he added.