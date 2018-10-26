Aberdeen v Rangers

Rangers and Aberdeen drew 1-1 earlier this season

Aberdeen welcome Scotland defender Scott McKenna back from suspension for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting with Rangers at Hampden.

Niall McGinn, Stevie May and Scott Wright are in contention while Greg Tansey, Frank Ross, Tommie Hoban and Mark Reynolds are missing.

Rangers are without forwards Alfredo Morelos, who is suspended, and Kyle Lafferty, who is cup-tied.

Borna Barisic and Graham Dorrans are out but Scott Arfield may return.

"I'll go to Hampden like any other stadium, with a game plan to win," said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. "I used to love playing semi-finals as a player.

"The question I am asking the players is can we win without Morelos and Lafferty involved? Wait and see for my game plan and what we are trying to do.

"We have had many big games this season, when you sign up as Rangers manager it is for these big moments. We want a final and want to take our fans to a final."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said: "I can understand Rangers being favourites for the game and I can understand there is a lot expected of them.

"I think Steven's done a great job there and really imposed himself on the club. Rangers have always had big squads in the last few seasons but I think they've got a better squad, clearly.

"But we feel there are big performances in us, we feel we can beat anybody on our day and we feel that to deliver another cup final appearance and chance at silverware, we're going to have to deliver not just in possession and out of possession but also that mentality to get the job done."