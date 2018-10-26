Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Peter Haring and Tom Rogic could yet play at Murrayfield, despite recent knocks

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts manager Craig Levein is prepared to take a risk over Peter Haring's fitness for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Christophe Berra, Jamie Brandon, Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar remain out and Craig Wighton is ineligible.

Celtic are without injured captain Scott Brown and striker Leigh Griffiths while Dedryck Boyata is suspended.

And Jozo Simunovic, Tom Rogic and Cristian Gamboa are doubtful but boss Brendan Rodgers hopes Rogic will play.

"The likes of Jozo Simunovic and Christian Gamboa will go for a scan today," said Rodgers before the match at Murrayfield. "The players who were out before the game are probably still struggling.

"We'll have a look at Tom Rogic to see where Tom is at. It's just about how he reacts to what his issue was with his knee, but hopefully he has a big chance of playing."

And Levein said of Haring: "He did a little bit of training today. We will see how he is tomorrow. I'm hopeful.

"I've explained he's got a hernia and there could be a weakness come Sunday, we might have to take him off early in the match. But I think it's worth taking a chance, he is such an important player."