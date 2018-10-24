Rangers v Spartak Moscow

Ryan Jack is fit to return for Rangers

Rangers will be without Canada international Scott Arfield for a second game running as they entertain Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Graham Dorrans has visited a surgeon to assess his latest injury problem, but their fellow midfielder, Ryan Jack, is now free from injury.

Croatia left-back Borna Barisic faces a fitness test to see if he can return.

Spartak arrive under caretaker Raul Riancho after sacking coach Massimo Carrera and minus seven players.

Luiz Adriano, who started in Sunday's Russian Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal Tula, is suspended for Thursday's Group G game at Ibrox after the Brazilian striker was handed a three-match ban for punching an opponent during their failed Champions League qualification bid.

Captain Denis Glushakov and defender Andrey Yeshchenko, Russian internationals who had been banished to train with the youth team after a social media post criticising Carrera, have still been left behind despite the Italian's departure.

Another Brazilian striker, Pedro Rocha, is missing through injury, while two of Glushakov's fellow midfielders - Georgia international Jano Ananidze and Russia's Alexander Samadov - have also not travelled.

Back-up goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov is another on the sidelines, with caretaker Riancho saying the players had been left behind to prepare for Monday's domestic game against Rubin Kazan.

However, midfielder Ivelin Popov is available again after an injury picked up playing for Bulgaria.

Spartak face 'tricky game'

Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko could be a key player for Spartak

Spartak, who are sixth in the Russian Premier League, are bottom of Group G but only three points behind leaders Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard hopes to take advantage of the visitors' turmoil.

"If your first game in charge is away at Ibrox and if we're at it with the crowd behind us then that is a tricky game for your first match in charge," he said.

"We need to make sure we don't disappoint. I'd like us to really take the game to the opposition.

"If we play on the front foot, if we are aggressive and take the fans with us then we are a tough team to play against here."

However, Gerrard doubts that this week's upheaval will give his side the same kind of advantage as it did against Rapid Vienna, who had new boss Dietmar Kuhbauer in charge for the first time when they visited Glasgow three weeks ago.

"It's the same in terms of a change of manager, but it's slightly different because they have promoted from within, whereas with Rapid they brought in a manager from outside," he said.

"But it doesn't really affect our preparation or our game-plan. They are in a false position in the league. We know they would normally be fighting it out at the top."

'Rangers are a unique team'

Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 4-1 away from home on Sunday to climb to fifth in the Scottish Premiership and Riancho is impressed the Glasgow side's style.

"Rangers are a unique team as they like to play with the ball unlike a lot of British teams," he said. "That's down to the manager.

"They're good in attack, but we're ready for them. The main weapon of Rangers is their team play.

"They are a very compact team and well organised."

Match statistics