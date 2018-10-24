RB Leipzig v Celtic

Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths miss out for Brendan Rodgers' side

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Brendan Rodgers believes the Celtic squad has enough depth to compensate for the loss of key players against RB Leipzig in Europa League Group B.

Midfielders Scott Brown, Tom Rogic and Youssouf Mulumbu have been ruled out through injury, while winger James Forrest is suspended.

Striker Leigh Griffiths is also not fit enough for Thursday's game and centre-half Felip Benkovic is doubtful.

"But it's ok," manager Rodgers said, adding it gives others their chance.

"We have a number of young players and other players who may have the opportunity over these next few games who have been training very hard and working very well to have an opportunity to play."

Sweden winger Emil Forsberg, French centre-half Ibrahima Konate and German midfielder Diego Demme miss out for Leipzig.

A 0-0 draw away to Augsburg on Saturday ended Leipzig's four-game winning run as they dropped from second to fifth in the Bundesliga.

But they remain unbeaten in six games since losing their opening Europa League group game at home to RB Salzburg.

A win each over Rosenborg means they and Celtic both sit on three points, three points behind Salzburg, but with the Germans having a better goal difference.

Leipzig difficult to predict

Leipzig's Bruma scored past Celtic's Craig Gordon for Portugal against Scotland

"It is pretty clear they are a very good side," Rodgers said of Thursday's opponents. "I think you see that in their domestic competition.

"For us to have an opportunity to take a positive result out of the game, it's really about performing to a high level for us. We've brought the form back into our game."

Rodgers, whose side beat Hibernian 4-2 on Sunday to move into second place in the Scottish Premiership, thought Leipzig's system was difficult to predict.

"They are probably a bit similar to ourselves, they are flexible tactically," he said. "They have mixed a lot between playing a 4-4-2, a 3-1-4-2, a 4-4-2 diamond.

"They have made changes in the Europa games. They want to press the game, they want to play direct and forward early when they can."

Not 'typical kick and rush'

Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick thinks he knows what to expect from Rodgers from his time at Liverpool as well as Celtic.

"They don't play typically kick and rush of Scottish football," he said. "They have technically strong players and they always try to find solutions by playing technical football.

"They like to press and build from the back using their wing-backs.

"Celtic are a good team. We don't think it will be an easy encounter."

Match statistics