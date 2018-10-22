FA Cup: Wrexham v Harrogate Town (Tue)

The FA Cup - Qualifying - Fourth Round - Replay
Venue: Racecourse Ground

FA Cup trophy
FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay: Wrexham v Harrogate Town
Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Tuesday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts is unlikely to make big changes for Tuesday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Harrogate Town.

The National League promotion rivals played out a 0-0 draw at Wetherby Road.

Both sides have now gone 180 minutes without conceding against each other following a stalemate in the league in September.

A trip to National League South side Weston-super-Mare awaits the winner in the FA Cup first round proper.

Wrexham will be aiming to reach that stage for the first time in four years.

Harrogate last reached the first round proper in the 2012-13 season.

