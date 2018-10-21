Glasgow City 2-1 Hibernian: City one point away from winning SWPL title

Leanne Crichton (left) is chased by her team-mates after restoring Glasgow City's lead in the second half

Glasgow City are on the verge of a 12th consecutive league crown after beating title rivals Hibernian 2-1 at Petershill Park.

They lead by three points going into the final day of the season and a draw against Spartans will seal another league triumph.

Kirsty Howat gave the home side an early lead.

Hibs levelled through Siobhan Hunter, but within seconds Leanne Crichton put City back in front.

It was heartbreak for the Edinburgh side who suffered their first defeat of the season, and had gone into the game seeking a domestic treble.

They still have slim hopes of stealing the title off City, but now need Spartans to do them a huge favour, while they also need to beat Rangers on the final day by at least three goals.

Relentless

It is a rivalry that defines Scottish women's football. With both sides boasting 100% records in other games outside of this fixture, these clashes decide the title.

Hibs went into the game as slight favourites, having defeated City seven days previous in the Scottish Cup semi-final, while there were questions over how much City had left in the tank following their midweek Champions League trip to Barcelona as they lost 5-0.

But within six minutes City were in front, Hayley Lauder playing a one-two on the wing before picking out Howat who stabbed home.

That it was the only goal scored in a frantic opening half-hour was the only surprise as play swung from end to end at a relentless pace.

It could, and should, have been 1-1 five minutes into the second half. Napier got the bounce of the ball to take it away from Leanne Ross, but she could not keep her lobbed shot down.

Hibs began dominate to as they sensed the title slipping away from them. It was a terrific game, but then both teams scored within 60 seconds through defensive blunders.

Hunter was able to get on the wrong side of three City defenders to knock home a corner and spark Hibs' celebrations. With 25 minutes still left on the clock they now had the initiative.

But they threw it away when Lauder drove into the box, cut-back to Crichton who was given all the time in the world to chest the ball down and poke City back in front.

Hibs still had time to salvage the title race. Emma Brownlie teed up Shannon McGregor whose low shot was saved, then Napier had the ball in the net but the referee cut short the celebrations after spotting a foul in the build-up.

As composure deserted Hibs they peppered the opposition box hoping something would fall for them, while Lisa Robertson forced an effort off the top of the crossbar in the final seconds.

But City defended everything they threw at them. And, they may well have just successfully defended their title.