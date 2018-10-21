Jim Duffy: Dumbarton appoint former Morton boss as manager

Jim Duffy was most recently at Morton

Dumbarton have appointed Jim Duffy as their new manager, with the League One club saying he was the "outstanding candidate" to replace Stevie Aitken.

Chairman John Steele said Duffy's achievements at Greenock Morton - where he spent four seasons - "made him the unanimous first choice of our board".

The 59-year-old left Cappielow earlier this year after failing to reach the Premiership play-offs.

"We're chuffed," chairman Steele told the Dumbarton website.

The club, who are second bottom of League One, did not specify the length of contract given to Duffy, who has previously managed Falkirk, Dundee, Hibernian, Brechin City and Clyde. His first match in charge will be at home to East Fife on Saturday.

"Jim's achievements as a manager, most recently having managed Morton to consecutive comfortable finishes in the Championship, made him the unanimous first choice of our board," said Steele. "His team competed for promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs in 2017.

"He has been anxious to get back into football since leaving Morton at the end of last season and we are delighted to give him that opportunity."