Neil Taylor: Aston Villa defender hopes to earn Wales recall

Neil Taylor joined Aston Villa in a deal that saw Jordan Ayew move in the opposite direction

Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor is hoping regular first-team football will lead to a Wales recall.

He made only his fourth league start of the season in the 1-0 win over former club Swansea City in Dean Smith's first game in charge of Villa.

Taylor, 29, was not in Wales' most recent squad and is yet to play under manager Ryan Giggs.

"Fingers crossed in the long term I can get back in, but I'm just not thinking about it at the moment," Taylor said.

"Right now it's playing club football and the rest should take care of itself.

"That's not something I can worry about."

The former Swansea City and Wrexham player has won 41 caps with his only goal coming at Euro 2016 against Russia.

Taylor's last appearance for Wales was in last November's 1-1 draw against Panama in Cardiff, which was Chris Coleman's final game in charge.

He has not been included in Giggs' last two Wales squads and acknowledges it is because of a lack of first-team action.

"If you're not playing enough football then you're not going to be in [the squad]," Taylor added.

"A manager's got a choice to make and if he's already made it then it's not going to do me any good ringing him up asking.

Neil Taylor was a regular starter under previous Wales manager Chris Coleman

"You have to do it on the football pitch, that's how most players should try and talk.

"It's frustrating, but it's part of football. Nothing gets me too down and nothing gets me too high anymore.

"You've got to stay level-headed in football and your time will come back around and you've got to be ready when it does."

It was the first time St Asaph-born Taylor had faced his former club since leaving Liberty Stadium in January 2017.

Swans manager Graham Potter has given opportunities to youngsters including Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon this season and Taylor is pleased to see youth getting a chance.

"It's good to see three or four of the young lads that were there when I was there now in the first team and doing well," Taylor added.

"They were only young pups when I was there and it's good to see them coming through. Credit to their manager for that."