Albion Rovers: John Brogan exits as manager after Scottish Cup loss to Formartine

John Brogan took charge of Albion Rovers this season

Albion Rovers parted company with manager John Brogan after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Highland League side Formartine United.

Rovers, who were relegated last season, are also two points adrift at the bottom of League Two after nine games.

Following their 2-0 second-round loss at home, the Coatbridge club issued a short statement.

"After today's defeat, John Brogan has left the club," they stated. "We wish John all the best."

The 64-year-old took charge in May following the departure of Brian Kerr, who resigned after his side dropped down from League One.

Brogan, who had been manager of junior side Wishaw, made major changes to his squad, recruiting mainly from the junior ranks.

But his side lost their first 11 fixtures of the season before a draw away to Cowdenbeath and a 3-0 win over Stirling Albion.

However, a 3-1 defeat by Annan Athletic was followed by their cup exit.

Archie MacPhee put the side sitting sixth in the Highland League a third-minute lead and their progress was sealed by Andrew Greig's 77th-minute penalty.

Formartine were subsequently drawn away to Championship outfit Queen of the South as the Cliftonhill outfit began their search for a new team boss.

Brogan, who was a striker with Rovers, St Johnstone, Hamilton Academical and Stirling Albion, previously managed Stirling, Arbroath, Armadale Thistle, Blantyre Victoria, East Kilbride Thistle, Yoker Athletic, BSC Glasgow and Lanark United.