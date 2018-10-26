Manchester United v Everton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said it is "not easy" for his side to reach the same level as Manchester City following the loss to Juventus on Tuesday

Manchester United could welcome back midfielder Jesse Lingard following a month out with a groin problem.

There may also be a return for Scott McTominay, who was injured earlier this month on Scotland duty, but Marouane Fellaini and Alexis Sanchez remain out.

Everton have no new injury concerns, with Colombian international Yerry Mina available to make his debut in defence.

Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are pushing for recalls after scoring in the win over Crystal Palace.

@ConorMcNamaraIE: By the end of this weekend, 25% of the campaign will have sneaked past us. Probably wearing a hoodie so we wouldn't notice it.

Time flies when you are running late in heavy mid-table traffic.

It's the first time in 28 years that Manchester United have conceded more goals than they've scored after nine league games. Jose Mourinho needs to get the gridlock moving.

Everton's three league wins on the bounce suggest Marco Silva is getting a handle on his new job. This is a good test to gauge Everton's progress.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Marco Silva: "The only thing I want to say is that I have a very good relationship with him. Yes, we are good friends.

"In football it's difficult to feed that relation with managers, because our life is not an easy one and it's not like we can have conversations or be together every day or every week, but he's a good boy.

"I feel that he has the same kind of feelings towards me."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "I know what we are doing, I believe in our squad. Not just because we've won the last three games, we have many things to improve.

"This is our ambition, as a coach and our players know this too."

A defeat at Old Trafford would not be a disaster for Everton, who have won their past three matches.

Prediction: 2-0

Manchester United's 35 wins in this fixture is a Premier League record by a club against a single opponent.

Everton are winless in seven meetings in all competitions since a 3-0 Premier League home win in 2015 (D2, L5).

The Red Devils could win three consecutive league matches against the Toffees for the first time in 11 years.

Everton have won just two of their 26 Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford, drawing five and losing 19.

Manchester United have kept one clean sheet from their opening nine Premier League games, compared to seven at this stage last season.

This is the second time Jose Mourinho has accrued just 14 points from a possible 27 in his opening nine matches as United boss, having also done so in 2016-17.

Defeat would be United's fourth in their opening 10 league games - that last happened in 1990.

United have scored seven goals from set pieces, a joint league-high with Tottenham prior to the weekend. They have also conceded six set-piece goals - only Newcastle have let in more.

Mourinho has lost only two of his 110 league home fixtures played on a Sunday.

Anthony Martial has scored 40 goals for United since his debut in September 2015, an unrivalled tally over that period.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in his last six Premier League home appearances. He is Everton's all-time leading Premier League scorer with 68 goals in 141 appearances between 2013-17.

