Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has scored three goals in his last four league appearances - as many as in his previous 22 matches

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have Max Meyer and Alexander Sorloth available after both missed out last weekend with a virus.

Connor Wickham showed no ill-effects from his brief substitute appearance at Everton but Christian Benteke and Joel Ward remain on the sidelines.

Arsenal are expected to reinstate several players dropped to the bench for their Europa League win.

Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac remain doubts with hamstring injuries but Petr Cech is fit after a similar issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Impressive Arsenal continued their winning ways in the Europa League on Thursday night and will be brimming with confidence ahead of this one against struggling Crystal Palace.

The 1-0 victory over Sporting in Lisbon made it 11 wins in a row for the Gunners, who have made a better than expected start under head coach Unai Emery.

In stark contrast, Palace have taken just one point from four games and surprisingly haven't managed to score a single goal at home so far this season.

They managed two in last season's corresponding fixture but still lost the game 3-2.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We've played a lot better this season than we did at the start of last. We lost some games heavily last time, which we deserved to. Whereas this season we have lost some that we deserved something from.

"Arsenal are playing extremely well. I don't see any particular weaknesses, so we must make sure we work hard to minimise their opportunities. There are no secrets, it's about what we do on the field."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Eagles are overdue a performance at home and, if they can pick up a point, it might be a stepping stone for them to start climbing the table.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Richard Ashcroft

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches against Arsenal, including both games in 2017-18.

Arsenal's only defeat in their past nine away league visits to Selhurst Park was a 3-0 loss in April 2017.

There have been 13 goals scored in the past three league meetings.

Crystal Palace

Palace could equal the top-flight record of five consecutive home matches without scoring from the beginning of a season.

The Eagles have managed just three goals in their last eight Premier League games, failing to score on five occasions during this run.

They are the only team not to have scored a Premier League goal from a set-piece this campaign.

Palace have won one and lost 14 of their last 16 league matches against the teams that finished in the top six last season.

Roy Hodgson is without a Premier League victory over Arsenal in nine attempts since a 1-0 win with Fulham in August 2008.

Arsenal