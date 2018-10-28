Everton Ladies v West Ham United Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|5
|5
|0
|0
|27
|3
|24
|15
|2
|Man City Women
|7
|4
|3
|0
|23
|6
|17
|15
|3
|B'ham City Women
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|13
|4
|Liverpool Women
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|10
|5
|Bristol City Women
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|6
|Reading Women
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|7
|Chelsea Women
|7
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|8
|8
|West Ham Women
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|9
|Everton Ladies
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|10
|Brighton Women
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|14
|-11
|1
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|17
|-14
|0
Do you love sport? Are you aged between 11 and 15? If so, you could be our next commentary star.