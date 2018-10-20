Ben Chilwell: Leicester City extend England defender's contract

Chilwell played 90 minutes in England's recent Uefa Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2024.

The left-back 21, a product of the Foxes' academy, made his senior England debut against Switzerland last month at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

He has played every minute of every Premier League game this season, with 44 top-flight appearances overall.

"Leicester's always felt like the right place for me. I've had fantastic support at every level," said Chilwell.

"I've always felt opportunities would come if I continued to work hard. That's a great feeling to have as a young player."

On Twitter, Chilwell said he was "excited to continue his journey" at Leicester

Manager Claude Puel said Chilwell, who made his first league start for City in December 2016, was an "exciting young player with huge potential,".

Puel added: "If he continues to work hard he will become a valuable player for us and I hope for the England team."

Chilwell, who recently played 90 minutes for England in the 0-0 draw against Croatia and 3-2 victory in Spain, had also featured for his country at youth level.

Leicester, who are 10th in the Premier League, face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Monday.