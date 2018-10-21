Aberdeen: Derek McInnes fine with Rangers semi-final fan numbers

Derek McInnes has led Aberdeen to seven semi-finals and three finals

Derek McInnes says "there's no harm done" after Aberdeen were forced to return part of their ticket allocation for their Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons have sold 9,000 tickets for the match against Rangers at Hampden after initially being given 20,300.

Aberdeen's manager just thinks his club "anticipating more of a demand".

"We had a semi-final against Dundee United which was a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday where I think we had 19,000 there," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

After asking for a 50/50 split for the 28 October game, the Pittodrie club will likely be outnumbered three to one by Rangers supporters.

McInnes said "a lot's been made of it" but pointed out that crowd numbers have not changed much since the height of the club's success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Even Fergie's teams in the 80s it was quite consistent - 10,000 in Glasgow," the manager said.

"By and large, a semi-final for Aberdeen - and we've had seven of them now in the last five years - we've normally had between 10,000 and 14,000.

"I'm pretty sure we'll have that next week."

Aberdeen, along with Hearts, had criticised the original decision to play both semi-finals at Hampden on the same day.

The Scottish Professional Football League planned to kick-off Aberdeen v Rangers at lunchtime, followed by Hearts against Celtic later that evening.

Aberdeen's game has now been moved to a 16:30 kick-off, with the other tie going ahead at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

"I'm more concentrated and focused on the supporters who have bought a ticket and will be there and we'll be trying to get the right result for the club and them," McInnes said.