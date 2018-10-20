FA Cup fourth qualifying round: Met Police cause upset as six seventh-tier sides survive

Met Police FC tweeted a video of the players celebrating their cup success

Seventh-tier side Metropolitan Police recorded the result of the day as they beat National League club Havant & Waterlooville to reach the FA Cup first round for the first time in six years.

The Southern League Premier Division South team won 1-0 thanks to a superb Jack Mazzone goal after 39 minutes.

Leyton Orient, who dropped out of the EFL in 2017, failed to make the first round for the first time in 101 years.

The O's lost 2-0 at Maidstone, who will now be in Monday's draw on BBC Two.

Mark Chapman will host the draw from an as yet unnamed location at 19:00 BST. First-round matches will be played 9-12 November.

The lowest-ranked team in the fourth qualifying round - ninth-tier Dunston UTS - were beaten 4-0 by National League Gateshead in the early kick-off.

The two eighth-tier sides in the draw also went out - Kidsgrove Athletic of the Northern Premier League Division One West lost 1-0 at Hartlepool United, while Southern League Division One South club Winchester City lost 4-1 at National League South Torquay United.

Haringey Borough of the Isthmian League Premier Division are in the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history

The Gulls, whose new manager Gary Johnson was mistaken for the owner of a skip hire firm on local radio in the run-up to the game, have reached the first round for the first time since they were relegated from the EFL in 2014.

In total there will be six seventh-tier sides in the draw for the first round.

Most notable is Taunton Town - the Somerset side held big-spending National League South leaders Billericay Town to a 2-2 draw in Essex.

It could have been even better for the Peacocks after goals from Andrew 'Rocky' Neal and Ben Adelsbury had seen them go into the break at 2-2.

But Matt Wright hit the bar with a second-half penalty that would have seen them through, before Neal was sent off for a nasty tackle with 17 minutes left.

Meanwhile, seventh-tier Warrington Town held National League Halifax Town to a 2-2 draw, Hitchen Town and Leatherhead played out a 1-1 draw and Isthmian League Premier Division Haringey Borough beat Poole Town 2-1 to reach the first round for the first time in their history.

But Marine were unable to upend their big-spending North West rivals Salford City - the National League leaders came away from the Merseysiders of the Northern Premier League Premier Division with a 2-1 win.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round scores