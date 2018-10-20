Premier League quick stats: Man City, Chelsea, Lamela, Sessegnon, Southampton
Manchester City recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Burnley and Ross Barkley scored a 96th-minute equaliser to earn a point for Chelsea against Manchester United.
Tottenham continued their best start to a Premier League season with a London derby victory over West Ham, while Cardiff picked up their first win of the campaign against Fulham and two goals in less than a minute saw Watford defeat Wolves.
Here are the best of the day's Premier League stats...
- Manchester City are now unbeaten in their past 34 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday following their win over Burnley - the longest run of its kind. It was also City's 23rd Premier League victory by a margin of five goals or more - 10 of those have come under manager Pep Guardiola.
- Courtesy of Barkley's late equaliser - the latest Premier League goal Manchester United have conceded since October 2009 - Chelsea have lost only one of their past 17 home Premier League games against the Red Devils. They are now unbeaten in 65 home league matches in which they have been ahead at half-time.
- A 1-0 home defeat by Brighton means Newcastle are the fourth team in English top-flight history to lose their opening five home league games of the season.
- With his decisive goal against West Ham, Erik Lamela has scored five goals in eight games in all competitions for Spurs this season, one more than he managed in 33 games last season. The Argentine has been directly involved in 10 goals, scoring seven, in his past nine games for Spurs.
- A 4-2 victory over Fulham was Cardiff's first win in the Premier League since April 2014, ending a run of 12 matches without a victory. It is the first time Cardiff have scored more than four goals in a top-flight game since September 1961, when they scored five against Chelsea.
- Fulham have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 23 Premier League away games, the longest run since QPR in November 2012.
- Ryan Sessegnon's 34th-minute strike means he is the first player born in or after the year 2000 to score a Premier League goal. He is also Fulham's youngest Premier League scorer at 18 years 154 days.
- South-coast neighbours Bournemouth and Southampton drew 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium, and the Saints have now failed to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2004.
- Southampton have won only two of their 10 Premier League away games under Mark Hughes, losing five.
- There were only 58 seconds between Watford's first and second goals in the 2-0 win at Wolves, both assisted by Abdoulaye Doucoure.