Premier League quick stats: Man City, Chelsea, Lamela, Sessegnon, Southampton

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League

Manchester City recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Burnley and Ross Barkley scored a 96th-minute equaliser to earn a point for Chelsea against Manchester United.

Tottenham continued their best start to a Premier League season with a London derby victory over West Ham, while Cardiff picked up their first win of the campaign against Fulham and two goals in less than a minute saw Watford defeat Wolves.

Here are the best of the day's Premier League stats...