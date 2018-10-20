Chris Humphrey's East Kilbride among second-round winners

Chris Humphrey helped East Kilbride secure a Scottish Cup third-round meeting with Gala Fairydean a week after coming out of retirement.

The Lowland League side confirmed on Saturday morning they had signed the former Motherwell winger and he started the 3-1 defeat of Spartans.

Stenhousemuir will host local rivals Falkirk in round three.

Meanwhile, Highland League Formartine United face a long journey to take on Championship side Queen of the South.

League Two leaders Edinburgh City host second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle and there are all-League One clashes between Queen's Park and Raith Rovers at Hampden and Airdrieonians and Dumbarton in Lanarkshire.

All League One sides and six from the second tier enter at the third-round stage with the remaining four Championship teams and all 12 Premiership representatives, including holders Celtic, coming in in round four.

Highland and Lowland League sides impress

Formartine won 2-0 away to Albion Rovers to secure their place in the next round, while Edinburgh City defeated Civil Service Strollers by a single goal and Lowland League Gala beat East Stirlingshire 2-0.

Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh also progressed but fellow Highland League side Deveronvale lost to University of Stirling and Cove Rangers' home tie with Auchinleck Talbot went to a replay after a 1-1 draw.

Barry Ferguson, who was appointed Kelty Hearts manager on Friday, does not take charge of the Lowland League side until Tuesday and they lost out narrowly, 3-2 at Peterhead.

Cowdenbeath got the better of League Two rivals Clyde and there were also wins for Annan Athletic, Beith, Berwick Rangers, BSC Glasgow, Elgin City and Queen's Park while Coldstream, Cumbernauld Colts, Edusport Academy, Gretna 2008, Linlithgow Rose, Rothes, Stirling Albion and Whitehill Welfare bowed out.

Third-round draw

Airdrieonians v Dumbarton

Alloa Athletic v Brechin City

Arbroath v Stranraer

Beith Juniors v Ayr United

Berwick Rangers v East Fife

Cowdenbeath v Brora Rangers

East Kilbride v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Edinburgh City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Forfar Athletic v BSC Glasgow

Fraserburgh v Cove Rangers or Auchinleck Talbot

Greenock Morton v Peterhead

Montrose v Annan Athletic

Queen of the South v Formartine United

Queen's Park v Raith Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Falkirk

University of Stirling v Elgin City

The ties will be played on 24 November