Premier League results: Man City back to the top, Newcastle go bottom

Riyad Mahrez scored the goal of the afternoon with a brilliant curling effort against Burnley

Defending champions Manchester City moved two points clear at the the top of the Premier League after marking the return from the international break with an emphatic 5-0 win over Burnley.

Joe Hart made some fine saves on his return to the club, but in the end the Clarets had no answer. Pep Guardiola's side fired in goals from Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane to see off Sean Dyche's men.

City are above Chelsea, who needed a 96th-minute equaliser to earn a point against Manchester United in the day's early kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

The 2-2 draw was somewhat overshadowed by a late bust-up involving United manager Jose Mourinho - who says "the story is over" after the Chelsea staff apologised to him.

Tottenham continued their best start to a Premier League season by beating West Ham 1-0. Spurs are in third, a point above Liverpool, who face Huddersfield in the 17:30 BST kick-off.

At the foot of the table, Newcastle slipped to the bottom after a 1-0 home defeat by Brighton, with Neil Warnock's Cardiff picking up their first win in the top flight - 4-2 at home against Fulham.

Newcastle equalled the top-flight record for the longest home losing streak from start of a season - five matches by Manchester United (1930-31), Portsmouth (2009-10) and Bolton Wanderers (2011-12). All three teams were relegated that season.

Watford scored twice in 58 seconds to seal an excellent win at Molineux that moved them above Wolves and into seventh place, while Bournemouth and Southampton played out a 0-0 draw.

In Scotland, leaders Hearts stay three points clear at the top after beating Aberdeen 2-1, with Steven Nasmith scoring yet again.

Celtic survived a late scare to keep up the chase with a 4-2 win over Hibernian, while at the bottom Livingston spoiled Jim McIntyre's first game charge of Dundee with a 4-0 hiding.

In the Championship, West Brom missed the chance to go top after a 1-0 defeat at Wigan, who are just outside of the play-offs. Leaders Middlesbrough played on Friday, but Chris Wilder's Sheffield United could go top if they take at least a point against Derby in the late kick-off.

Dean Smith became the first permanent Aston Villa manager to win his opening game in charge since Gerard Houllier in 2010 as a packed Villa Park saw an early Tammy Abraham goal beat his former club Swansea.

Ipswich are now bottom after a home defeat by QPR was coupled with Hull drawing 1-1 draw at home to Preston.

