Glenn Murray: Brighton striker taken to hospital after head clash

Glenn Murray was injured in the first 10 minutes of Saturday's game

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has been taken to hospital for "precautionary scans" after suffering a head injury during his side's win at Newcastle.

The 35-year-old clashed heads with Magpies defender Frederico Fernandez in an aerial challenge.

Players from both sides looked concerned and gestured for medical staff to hurry on to the pitch.

The match was halted for eight minutes before Murray was taken off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

Brighton said Murray, the club's top scorer with five goals this season, was awake in hospital.