Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat eight-man Glentoran to go top as Linfield lose

Gareth McConnaghie scored the winner for Coleraine against Crusaders
Glenavon came from behind to beat eight-man Glentoran 2-1 to move top of the Irish Premiership as Linfield suffered a first defeat of the season.

Jordan Jenkins scored a late winner for Glenavon, who ended with 10 men.

Mark Kelly's double proved enough to sink Linfield 2-1 at Clandeboye Road.

Gareth McConnaghie's strike gave Rodney McAree a first win as Coleraine manager with a victory over Crusaders, while Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint Town 3-1 and Ballymena drew 1-1 with Dungannon.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership - Results
Ards2-1Linfield
Ballymena United1-1Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville3-1Warrenpoint Town
Coleraine1-0Crusaders
Glentoran1-2Glenavon
Bluefin Sport Championship
Dergview1-3Loughgall
Larne4-0Carrick Rangers
Portadown0-4Dundela

