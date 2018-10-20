Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat eight-man Glentoran to go top as Linfield lose
Glenavon came from behind to beat eight-man Glentoran 2-1 to move top of the Irish Premiership as Linfield suffered a first defeat of the season.
Jordan Jenkins scored a late winner for Glenavon, who ended with 10 men.
Mark Kelly's double proved enough to sink Linfield 2-1 at Clandeboye Road.
Gareth McConnaghie's strike gave Rodney McAree a first win as Coleraine manager with a victory over Crusaders, while Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint Town 3-1 and Ballymena drew 1-1 with Dungannon.
|Danske Bank Premiership - Results
|Ards
|2-1
|Linfield
|Ballymena United
|1-1
|Dungannon Swifts
|Cliftonville
|3-1
|Warrenpoint Town
|Coleraine
|1-0
|Crusaders
|Glentoran
|1-2
|Glenavon
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Dergview
|1-3
|Loughgall
|Larne
|4-0
|Carrick Rangers
|Portadown
|0-4
|Dundela