Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat eight-man Glentoran to go top as Linfield lose

Gareth McConnaghie scored the winner for Coleraine against Crusaders

Glenavon came from behind to beat eight-man Glentoran 2-1 to move top of the Irish Premiership as Linfield suffered a first defeat of the season.

Jordan Jenkins scored a late winner for Glenavon, who ended with 10 men.

Mark Kelly's double proved enough to sink Linfield 2-1 at Clandeboye Road.

Gareth McConnaghie's strike gave Rodney McAree a first win as Coleraine manager with a victory over Crusaders, while Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint Town 3-1 and Ballymena drew 1-1 with Dungannon.

Danske Bank Premiership - Results Ards 2-1 Linfield Ballymena United 1-1 Dungannon Swifts Cliftonville 3-1 Warrenpoint Town Coleraine 1-0 Crusaders Glentoran 1-2 Glenavon