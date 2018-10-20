Steven Doris scores on Arbroath comeback after 406 days out

Steven Doris marked his comeback from over a year on the sidelines with a goal as Scottish League One leaders Arbroath beat Dumbarton.

Doris, playing for the first time since a cruciate ligament injury suffered 406 days ago, helped his side stay four points clear at the summit.

Second-place Raith Rovers also won, seeing off Stranraer 2-1 despite losing Euan Murray to a red card.

East Fife earned their eighth win in a row for the first time since 1961.

They remain a point behind Rovers after their 3-1 victory over Brechin City.

Airdrieonians hammered bottom side Montrose 3-0 away. And Forfar Athletic moved three points clear of Stenhousemuir in seventh place with a 2-1 win.

Iain Russell gave struggling Dumbarton the lead after 15 minutes at Gayfield Park, but the visitors were overwhelmed by three goals in 16 second-half minutes as Ryan Wallace, Doris and Gavin Swankie netted.

In a chaotic first half at Stark's Park, Kevin Nisbett scored a double either side of Luke Donnelly's goal for Stranraer, before Murray was shown two yellow cards in two minutes.

At New Bayview, Aaron Dunsmore gave East Fife the lead, but Callum Tapping levelled from the penalty spot after Daryll Meggatt fouled Sean Burns. Anton Dowds put the hosts back in front before winning an 80th-minute penalty converted by Scott Agnew.

Darryl Duffy scored twice and Joao Pereira Vitoria added a third as Airdrieonians, who sit fourth, eased past Montrose, who remain bottom with eight points.

Forfar's Dylan Easton and John Baird scored in four first-half minutes, and although Morgyn Neill pulled a goal back for Stenny, the hosts were defeated.