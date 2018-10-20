Brendan Rodgers: Scott Brown 'focused' on Celtic despite Melbourne interest

Scott Brown arrives at Celtic Park ahead of Saturday's game with Hibernian

Scott Brown is "focused" on Celtic despite being linked with interest from Australia, says Brendan Rodgers.

Western Melbourne are reportedly keen to make the Parkhead captain, 33, their marquee signing if they are granted entry into the A League.

Brown, who went off injured in the win over Hibernian, is out of contract next summer with talks to stay underway.

"I think at this level you take it year on year," the Celtic manager told BBC Scotland.

"You can only adjudge and assess where's he's at now. He's at a really good level of fitness, but of course players get to this latter part of their career. And, obviously, if there are opportunities that come to them to allow them to maximise what they can earn out of the game then they have to look at it.

"That may be the case for Scott later on but at this moment in time he's very focused on his football at Celtic. He's enjoyed his last couple of seasons here winning but playing the game to a high level.

"We'll just concentrate on that and hopefully continue to lead this team."

Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian back in 2007.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to win eight league titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

"Scott is a fantastic player and I think I said yesterday the one thing Scott deserves is time," added Rodgers. "He's been a great servant and he'll be given time if there are other opportunities for him elsewhere to look at that.

"He's a player the club will want to keep. He's been brilliant for me during my two and a half years here."