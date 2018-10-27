Alloa Athletic 0-0 Inverness CT

Dario Zanatta hit the crossbar for Alloa

Inverness Caledonian Thistle drew their seventh league game of the season against a spirited Alloa side.

The Wasps will feel frustrated at not taking all three points after spurning several good chances.

On loan Hearts forward Dario Zanatta had the best of them when he hit the crossbar following a good one-two with Alan Trouten.

Caley Thistle's Jamie McCart nearly flicked in Joe Chalmers' free kick but it fell the wrong side of the post.

John Robertson's men have not been beaten in the Championship for 21 games now, but he will be desperate to turn these kind of draws into victories.

Alloa have extended their undefeated run to four games and edged themselves further away from bottom side Falkirk.

Post-match reaction

Alloa manager Jim Goodwin: "That's our fifth draw in 10 games and I'm sick of repeating myself but I feel it's another two points we've left out there. I think we played some of our best football today. There's not one game this season we've been obliterated by the opposition."

Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "Today was a great point because we didn't deserve to take anything from the match. Alloa were bright and bubbly. Stout defending kept us in the game. The sharpness in our forward play is gone at the moment. We might need to change formation or look at different personnel to get a spark."