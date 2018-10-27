Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Inverness CT 0.
Alloa Athletic 0-0 Inverness CT
-
Inverness Caledonian Thistle drew their seventh league game of the season against a spirited Alloa side.
The Wasps will feel frustrated at not taking all three points after spurning several good chances.
On loan Hearts forward Dario Zanatta had the best of them when he hit the crossbar following a good one-two with Alan Trouten.
Caley Thistle's Jamie McCart nearly flicked in Joe Chalmers' free kick but it fell the wrong side of the post.
John Robertson's men have not been beaten in the Championship for 21 games now, but he will be desperate to turn these kind of draws into victories.
Alloa have extended their undefeated run to four games and edged themselves further away from bottom side Falkirk.
Post-match reaction
Alloa manager Jim Goodwin: "That's our fifth draw in 10 games and I'm sick of repeating myself but I feel it's another two points we've left out there. I think we played some of our best football today. There's not one game this season we've been obliterated by the opposition."
Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "Today was a great point because we didn't deserve to take anything from the match. Alloa were bright and bubbly. Stout defending kept us in the game. The sharpness in our forward play is gone at the moment. We might need to change formation or look at different personnel to get a spark."
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2TaggartBooked at 68mins
- 4RoscoeBooked at 82mins
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 8RobertsonBooked at 90mins
- 11Flannigan
- 7CawleySubstituted forHastieat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10TroutenSubstituted forHetheringtonat 78'minutes
- 19Zanatta
- 23ShieldsSubstituted forBrownat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hetherington
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 15Hastie
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 3TremarcoSubstituted forCalderat 32'minutes
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 11WalshSubstituted forAustinat 79'minutes
- 7Polworth
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forMackayat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19White
Substitutes
- 9Austin
- 16Calder
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 40Harper
- 41Fyffe
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 644
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Inverness CT 0.
Booking
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).
Booking
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic).
Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt missed. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Booking
Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic).
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Tom Walsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Alan Trouten because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Connor Shields.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Tom Walsh.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Connor Shields (Alloa Athletic).
(Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Mackay.
Attempt missed. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).
Booking
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.