Partick Thistle 0-1 Ayr United

Ayr United maintained their pursuit of the Championship title with a late and dramatic victory over Partick Thistle.
Michael Rose's effort was adjudged to be over the line in the wake of an astonishing stramash in the box.
Thistle's Blair Spittal spurned a glorious opportunity when he was set up by Jai Quitongo.
In the end, despite some nice passing football, there was no cutting edge to the Jags and Ross Doohan in the Ayr goal was hardly employed.
United continue to be relentless under Ian McCall, but new Thistle boss Gary Caldwell still searches for his first win as manager of the Firhill club.
The new Jags boss turned decades of tradition on its head and swapped warm up ends and dugouts, arguing that his team should go through their routine in front of their own support instead of the waste land at the other goal.
But he couldn't change that losing habit after going down to Alloa a week ago.
