Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle0Ayr1

Partick Thistle 0-1 Ayr United

By Chick Young

BBC Scotland at Firhill

Ayr United celebrate their opening goal
Ayr United remain just one point off the top of the table

Ayr United maintained their pursuit of the Championship title with a late and dramatic victory over Partick Thistle.

Michael Rose's effort was adjudged to be over the line in the wake of an astonishing stramash in the box.

Thistle's Blair Spittal spurned a glorious opportunity when he was set up by Jai Quitongo.

In the end, despite some nice passing football, there was no cutting edge to the Jags and Ross Doohan in the Ayr goal was hardly employed.

United continue to be relentless under Ian McCall, but new Thistle boss Gary Caldwell still searches for his first win as manager of the Firhill club.

The new Jags boss turned decades of tradition on its head and swapped warm up ends and dugouts, arguing that his team should go through their routine in front of their own support instead of the waste land at the other goal.

But he couldn't change that losing habit after going down to Alloa a week ago.

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGintyBooked at 56mins
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 17Slater
  • 8BanniganSubstituted forStorerat 80'minutes
  • 19Storey
  • 33QuitongoSubstituted forCoulibalyat 70'minutes
  • 18Mbuyi-MutomboSubstituted forErskineat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 11Storer
  • 15Melbourne
  • 16McCarthy
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 39Ntambwe

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6GegganBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHarvieat 71'minutes
  • 16Adams
  • 5Rose
  • 27Smith
  • 11McDaid
  • 18MurdochBooked at 45minsSubstituted forForrestat 66'minutes
  • 4Kerr
  • 8CrawfordSubstituted forBellat 81'minutes
  • 9Moore
  • 17ShanklandBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 3Harvie
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Forrest
  • 12McGuffie
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
3,491

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1.

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jack Storer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Niall Keown.

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Storer (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Steven Bell replaces Robbie Crawford.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jack Storer replaces Stuart Bannigan.

Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Niall Keown.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Daniel Harvie replaces Andrew Geggan.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Souleymane Coulibaly replaces Jai Quitongo.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Andy Murdoch.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Booking

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Jai Quitongo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Attempt missed. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Partick Thistle).

Booking

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County107212151623
2Ayr107122011922
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth104421910916
5Inverness CT10370116516
6Morton103431117-613
7Dunfermline10325916-711
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa10154713-68
10Falkirk10109518-133
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you