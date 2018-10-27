Match ends, Ross County 5, Morton 0.
Ross County 5-0 Morton: Dingwall side stay top of Championship
Ross County remain at the top of the Championship following a resounding 5-0 home victory over Greenock Morton.
Striker Billy Mckay inflicted most of the damage on the visitors with a hat-trick inside the first 48 minutes at Victoria Park.
Davis Keillor-Dunn scored a fourth before the hour and Brian Graham ended the rout with a stoppage-time penalty.
Morton's best chance fell to Gary Oliver, but Scott Fox comfortably saved his low shot from outside the box.
'We've never doubted Mckay' - reaction
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I think the players got what they deserved out of the game today. There was loads to like from our perspective
"We have never doubted Billy Mckay. Strikers go through a crisis in confidence but he looks every inch the top-class striker we believe he is. He got everything he deserved with another hat-trick today."
Morton manager Jonatan Johansson: "I don't know what I'm going to get from this team. We knew it was going to be tough here but the way we lost four of the five goals were extremely poor - really bad individual mistakes and really basic mistakes at crucial times as well.
"The scoreline was obviously embarrassing and it was a little bit unexpected after the way we played in the last couple of games."
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 12Demetriou
- 6Draper
- 15Watson
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 8Lindsay
- 11VigursSubstituted forGrahamat 52'minutes
- 26CowieSubstituted forGallagherat 83'minutes
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 9MckaySubstituted forMcManusat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fraser
- 10McManus
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 44Grivosti
- 49Gallagher
Morton
- 23Scully
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 25McKeown
- 7MillarSubstituted forIredaleat 72'minutes
- 8McAlister
- 12Tidser
- 6TelferBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcHughat 47'minutes
- 18Oliver
- 19MacLeanSubstituted forTumiltyat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 3Iredale
- 11McHugh
- 14Tumilty
- 15Thomson
- 32Lyon
- 37McGrattan
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 3,481
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 5, Morton 0.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Jack Iredale (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (Ross County).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 5, Morton 0. Brian Graham (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
(Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Keith Watson (Ross County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Mark Gallagher replaces Don Cowie.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jack Iredale replaces Chris Millar.
Ryan Scully (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Don Cowie (Ross County).
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Declan McManus replaces Billy McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Reghan Tumilty replaces Ross MacLean.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 4, Morton 0. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy McKay.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Brian Graham replaces Iain Vigurs because of an injury.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (Ross County).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 3, Morton 0. Billy McKay (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.