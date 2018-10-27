Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Dundee Utd2

Dunfermline 0-2 Dundee United: Robbie Neilson's men ease to win

Paul McMullan
Paul McMullan scored, then missed a penalty, against his former club

Dundee United continued their revival under Robbie Neilson by sweeping aside Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

Paul McMullan headed United into the lead after 24 minutes in front of more than 1800 visiting fans.

And Billy King doubled the lead on the hour, before McMullan missed a penalty.

The win takes United's tally under Neilson to seven points from three matches and moves them up to third in the Championship, five adrift of leaders Ross County.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, stay in seventh place, five points behind the play-off spots.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forConnollyat 62'minutes
  • 8Beadling
  • 19VincentSubstituted forThomsonat 77'minutes
  • 10LongridgeSubstituted forRyanat 69'minutes
  • 18El BakhtaouiBooked at 25mins
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 9Ryan
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 17Thomson
  • 20Gill
  • 35Keena
  • 36Muirhead

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19BouhennaBooked at 46mins
  • 4FransBooked at 43mins
  • 3Booth
  • 12StantonBooked at 82mins
  • 8FyvieBooked at 90mins
  • 33AirdSubstituted forRabitschat 78'minutes
  • 7McMullan
  • 11KingSubstituted forClarkat 63'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 14SafrankoSubstituted forCurranat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Curran
  • 10Clark
  • 16Smith
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 34Rakovan
  • 90Loemba
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
6,349

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 2.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Curran replaces Pavol Safranko because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul McMullan.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Callum Booth.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Booking

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Penalty conceded by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty missed! Still Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 2. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

Penalty Dundee United. Paul McMullan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Christoph Rabitsch replaces Fraser Aird.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces James Vincent.

Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Aird (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Louis Longridge.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County107212151623
2Ayr107122011922
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth104421910916
5Inverness CT10370116516
6Morton103431117-613
7Dunfermline10325916-711
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa10154713-68
10Falkirk10109518-133
