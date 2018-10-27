Dunfermline 0-2 Dundee United: Robbie Neilson's men ease to win

From the section

Paul McMullan scored, then missed a penalty, against his former club

Dundee United continued their revival under Robbie Neilson by sweeping aside Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

Paul McMullan headed United into the lead after 24 minutes in front of more than 1800 visiting fans.

And Billy King doubled the lead on the hour, before McMullan missed a penalty.

The win takes United's tally under Neilson to seven points from three matches and moves them up to third in the Championship, five adrift of leaders Ross County.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, stay in seventh place, five points behind the play-off spots.