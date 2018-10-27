Barrow v Barnet
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Salford
|16
|10
|4
|2
|32
|14
|18
|34
|2
|Wrexham
|16
|10
|4
|2
|22
|9
|13
|34
|3
|Leyton Orient
|16
|9
|6
|1
|29
|10
|19
|33
|4
|Harrogate
|16
|9
|6
|1
|32
|17
|15
|33
|5
|Solihull Moors
|16
|10
|1
|5
|23
|17
|6
|31
|6
|Fylde
|16
|7
|8
|1
|22
|7
|15
|29
|7
|Gateshead
|16
|9
|2
|5
|21
|13
|8
|29
|8
|Hartlepool
|16
|7
|7
|2
|18
|14
|4
|28
|9
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|5
|3
|20
|17
|3
|26
|10
|Eastleigh
|16
|7
|2
|7
|14
|19
|-5
|23
|11
|Boreham Wood
|16
|6
|4
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|22
|12
|Barnet
|15
|6
|4
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|22
|13
|Barrow
|16
|6
|3
|7
|20
|19
|1
|21
|14
|Halifax
|16
|5
|6
|5
|18
|18
|0
|21
|15
|Bromley
|16
|5
|5
|6
|22
|25
|-3
|20
|16
|Aldershot
|16
|6
|2
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|20
|17
|Ebbsfleet
|16
|5
|3
|8
|18
|21
|-3
|18
|18
|Maidenhead United
|16
|5
|2
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|17
|19
|Chesterfield
|16
|3
|5
|8
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|20
|Maidstone United
|16
|4
|2
|10
|11
|21
|-10
|14
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|16
|2
|5
|9
|18
|30
|-12
|11
|22
|Dag & Red
|16
|2
|3
|11
|12
|24
|-12
|9
|23
|Dover
|16
|1
|5
|10
|15
|34
|-19
|8
|24
|Braintree
|16
|1
|4
|11
|11
|28
|-17
|7