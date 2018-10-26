Watford v Huddersfield Town

Watford forward Troy Deeney has scored six league goals against Huddersfield

TEAM NEWS

Watford striker Troy Deeney is a major doubt for the visit of Huddersfield Town because of a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah will also be assessed due to a knee problem, but defenders Jose Holebas and Christian Kabasele return from suspension.

Huddersfield Town welcome back winger Ramadan Sobhi after two months out with a knee injury.

Rajiv van La Parra is a doubt due to illness, while Tommy Smith, Danny Williams and Terence Kongolo are out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Huddersfield are in desperate need of a change in fortune and will hope that Watford and Vicarage Road prove lucky again.

David Wagner's side have now gone 13 Premier League games without a win, their last coming at home to Watford in April. They've only scored four goals all season but managed four in one afternoon on their most recent trip to Hertfordshire last Christmas.

Watford have lost their last two at home but rediscovered the winning habit impressively at Wolves, and will see this as the perfect chance to extend their best start to a Premier League season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "It is one of the most difficult games we can play in this moment. I think Huddersfield are getting worse results than the way they are competing.

"Against Liverpool they played very well, competed to a high level and I know they can get good results. They defeated us last season two times.

"We have to show our best with a very demanding attitude."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Watford are difficult to break down and deserve all the points they've got.

"We will go there and try everything to get something. We will play our football and try to perform on our highest level.

"All together we have enough confidence and bravery to try our best. The mood is very, very positive."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield have picked up two decent away draws at Everton and Burnley recently and made life difficult for Liverpool last time out too, but their lack of a goal threat means it is hard to see them getting anything at Vicarage Road.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer Richard Ashcroft

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford were one of only two teams beaten home and away by Huddersfield last season, including 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

The winning side has scored four goals in each of the last four league meetings at Vicarage Road.

Huddersfield have won four of their last five league matches against Watford, losing one.

Watford

This is Watford's 200th Premier League fixture (W50, D44, L105). Their first match was a 3-2 defeat against Wimbledon at Vicarage Road in 1999.

A win would secure Watford's best start to a top-flight season, surpassing their 17-point haul after 10 games in 1982-83, when they finished second.

They have won seven of their 12 Premier League home matches under Javi Gracia, but have lost the last two.

Watford ended their five-match winless run in all competitions by beating Wolves last time out.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jose Holebas each have four Premier League assists. Only Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy, with five, has more.

Huddersfield Town