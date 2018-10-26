Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00St Mirren
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v St Mirren

BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone have won four of their past five Scottish Premiership matches against St Mirren (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.
  • St Mirren have lost four of their past five trips to McDiarmid Park in the top flight (W1), with their last away victory against the Perth Saints coming back in October 2014 (2-1) courtesy of an 87th-minute winner from Adam Drury.
  • St Johnstone have failed to score more than one goal in any of their previous 10 home league games (W2 D6 L2), whilst defeat in this game would mean back-to-back defeats at McDiarmid Park for the first time in 2018 following their 6-0 defeat by Celtic.
  • St Mirren have failed to win any of their past eight Premiership games (D1 L7) - they last went on a longer winless run in the top flight between March and May 2013 (run of nine).
  • St Johnstone are the only Premiership side yet to score a goal from outside of the box.

Saturday 27th October 2018

  • KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone15:00St MirrenSt Mirren

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Celtic96121761119
3Kilmarnock9612158719
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7Aberdeen9333109112
8St Johnstone9324818-1011
9Hamilton9207720-136
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren9117519-144
12Dundee10109523-183
