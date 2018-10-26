Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in each of their past eight Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton (W5 D3) - their current longest unbeaten run against a top-flight side.
- Hamilton have lost just one of their past six trips to Kilmarnock in the Premiership (W3 D2), however that defeat did come in their most recent visit to Rugby Park back in March (2-0).
- Kilmarnock have scored 2+ goals in each of their past six league games (13 goals scored - W5 L1) and are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak.
- Hamilton have lost nine of their past 10 away league games (W1), failing to score in seven of those games and netting just three goals in total - in fact, no top-flight side has lost more away games in 2018 than Hamilton (10).
- Mickel Miller has scored 43% of Hamilton's seven Premiership goals so far this season (3 goals) however, all of those have come at home.