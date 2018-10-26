League Two
Newport15:00Morecambe
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Morecambe

Fraser Franks
Fraser Franks was sent off as Newport lost 4-1 at Crawley last time out

Newport will be without defender Fraser Franks when they host Morecambe.

Franks is suspended, while Joss Labadie is not yet ready to feature after rejoining the club earlier this week, but Tyreeq Bakinson could return.

Tyler Forbes, Matty Dolan, Keanu Marsh-Brown and Andrew Crofts are all doubtful for County.

Aaron Wildig could return for the visitors, who have a first league start to Ben Hedley last time out. Morecambe are 15 points behind Newport.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th October 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00BuryBury
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00CrawleyCrawley Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City15103230131733
2MK Dons158611991030
3Exeter1585225131229
4Newport158432225-328
5Colchester1574429161325
6Forest Green155912314924
7Tranmere156631815324
8Bury156542416823
9Crawley157262320323
10Stevenage156451614222
11Mansfield13481179820
12Oldham145541813520
13Carlisle156271619-320
14Yeovil144642116518
15Swindon154651720-318
16Port Vale155371419-518
17Crewe144461414016
18Northampton153661620-415
19Grimsby144371018-815
20Morecambe1541101427-1313
21Cambridge153391427-1312
22Notts County143381732-1512
23Cheltenham142481021-1110
24Macclesfield1514101330-177
View full League Two table

