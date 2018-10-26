Newport County v Morecambe

Fraser Franks was sent off as Newport lost 4-1 at Crawley last time out

Newport will be without defender Fraser Franks when they host Morecambe.

Franks is suspended, while Joss Labadie is not yet ready to feature after rejoining the club earlier this week, but Tyreeq Bakinson could return.

Tyler Forbes, Matty Dolan, Keanu Marsh-Brown and Andrew Crofts are all doubtful for County.

Aaron Wildig could return for the visitors, who have a first league start to Ben Hedley last time out. Morecambe are 15 points behind Newport.