Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi will miss the home game against Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury.
Barry Douglas (hamstring) is also out, but the Championship leaders have Pontus Jansson available again after suspension.
Forest will make a late call on the fitness of captain Danny Fox, who sat out their 3-0 win at Bolton in midweek.
Midfield duo Ben Osborn and Matty Cash, who both came on as substitutes against Bolton, could be in line to start.
Match facts
- Leeds have won two of their last three league matches against Nottingham Forest (D1) - they had won none of their eight prior to this run (D3 L5).
- Since scoring seven goals in a 7-3 win in March 2012, Nottingham Forest have scored just four goals in six league matches at Elland Road against Leeds.
- Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez is creating a chance, on average, every 24 minutes in the Championship this season - the best ratio of any player to play 500 minutes; he has registered four assists, with only Conor Hourihane assisting more (5).
- Nottingham Forest have won their last two away matches - as many as in their previous 22 away games in all competitions; Forest haven't won three consecutive away league matches since March 2013 under Billy Davies.
- Leeds United haven't dropped a single point from leading positions in the Championship this season, winning all seven games in which they've gone ahead.
- Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has never won a league match at Elland Road (P3 W0 D1 L2) - his first Championship match was a 1-2 loss away at Leeds in November 2013 as Middlesbrough manager.