Championship
Leeds17:30Nottm Forest
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has won 19 caps for Sweden
Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is available again after serving a one-match ban
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi will miss the home game against Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury.

Barry Douglas (hamstring) is also out, but the Championship leaders have Pontus Jansson available again after suspension.

Forest will make a late call on the fitness of captain Danny Fox, who sat out their 3-0 win at Bolton in midweek.

Midfield duo Ben Osborn and Matty Cash, who both came on as substitutes against Bolton, could be in line to start.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won two of their last three league matches against Nottingham Forest (D1) - they had won none of their eight prior to this run (D3 L5).
  • Since scoring seven goals in a 7-3 win in March 2012, Nottingham Forest have scored just four goals in six league matches at Elland Road against Leeds.
  • Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez is creating a chance, on average, every 24 minutes in the Championship this season - the best ratio of any player to play 500 minutes; he has registered four assists, with only Conor Hourihane assisting more (5).
  • Nottingham Forest have won their last two away matches - as many as in their previous 22 away games in all competitions; Forest haven't won three consecutive away league matches since March 2013 under Billy Davies.
  • Leeds United haven't dropped a single point from leading positions in the Championship this season, winning all seven games in which they've gone ahead.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has never won a league match at Elland Road (P3 W0 D1 L2) - his first Championship match was a 1-2 loss away at Leeds in November 2013 as Middlesbrough manager.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7QPR157261519-423
8Nottm Forest145722115622
9Bristol City146441814422
10Blackburn145631719-221
11Swansea145541511420
12Birmingham144821613320
13Wigan146261618-220
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa154652223-118
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you