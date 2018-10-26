Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is available again after serving a one-match ban

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi will miss the home game against Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury.

Barry Douglas (hamstring) is also out, but the Championship leaders have Pontus Jansson available again after suspension.

Forest will make a late call on the fitness of captain Danny Fox, who sat out their 3-0 win at Bolton in midweek.

Midfield duo Ben Osborn and Matty Cash, who both came on as substitutes against Bolton, could be in line to start.

