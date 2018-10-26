Bristol City v Stoke City
Bristol City will continue to check on the progress of defender Nathan Baker as they prepare to face Stoke City.
Baker came off with a head injury in their win against Brentford and was unfit for their win against Hull.
Stoke boss Gary Rowett will return to the touchline after serving his one-match ban during their draw with Sheffield United on Tuesday.
Midfielder Sam Clucas may not be fit in time as he prepares to return from his long-standing knee injury.
Match facts
- Bristol City and Stoke met last season in the League Cup third round - the Robins won 2-0 in a home meeting.
- This is the first league meeting between Bristol City and Stoke since April 2008, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Stoke.
- Bristol City have not kept three consecutive league clean sheets since April 2015 in League One under manager Steve Cotterill.
- Stoke are unbeaten in four away league games (W1 D3) - they last went five unbeaten on the road in September 2014 (a run of five).
- Bristol City have won their last two Championship games 1-0 - their winning goals have been scored in the 89th minute (against Brentford - 88:31) and 90th minute (against Hull - 92:25).
- Stoke have won one of their last 40 league matches away from home when they've conceded the first goal (D11 L28).