Swansea City v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea could name an unchanged line-up for their reunion with former manager Paul Clement and his Reading side.
Winger Jefferson Montero and striker Wilfried Bony have returned to training but are not expected to feature for the Swans.
Reading midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi is ruled out by a thigh injury, while defender Paul McShane also misses out.
Sam Baldock and Garath McCleary could both start after coming off the bench in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Birmingham.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Reading in all competitions (W5 D4), since a 4-0 defeat under Roberto Martinez in September 2008.
- Alan Pardew was the last Reading manager to win a league game away at Swansea, doing so in February 2001 (D2 L2 since).
- Only Middlesbrough (7) have conceded fewer Championship goals than Swansea City this season (11).
- Reading have won only one of their last 12 away league games in Wales (W1 D6 L5).
- Eight of Swansea's last 10 Championship goals have been scored in the 64th minute or later.
- Paul Clement is set to return to Liberty Stadium for the first time since he departed Swansea - he lost seven of his last 10 matches there as the Swans boss.