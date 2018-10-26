Preston North End v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Defender Tom Clarke will be assessed by Preston's medical staff ahead of the visit of Rotherham.
The club captain has missed the last two games with a groin injury, while Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin both remain out with ACL injuries.
Rotherham should welcome back Billy Jones and Jon Taylor who recently returned to training.
Club captain Richard Wood is also fully fit but boss Paul Warne will be without Darren Potter and Sean Raggett.
Match facts
- Preston have lost only one of their last 11 home matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W6 D4), a 2-0 defeat in December 2002.
- Rotherham have won one of their last 10 matches against Preston in all competitions (D5 L4), a 3-1 win in a play-off match in League One in May 2014.
- Preston are one of just two teams (along with QPR) who are yet to concede a Championship goal in the first 15 minutes of games this season. The Lilywhites have, however, conceded the most goals in the final 15 minutes of games (10).
- Rotherham's 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough in their last away league game ended a run of 29 away Championship games without a clean sheet - they last did so in consecutive away games in the second tier in April 2016 under Neil Warnock.
- Preston striker Callum Robinson has scored six league goals in his last nine league matches.
- Rotherham have lost all six Championship matches this season when they've conceded the first goal.