Norwich City v Brentford
Norwich will be without Louis Thompson against Brentford as the midfielder recovers from a dislocated shoulder.
Striker Teemu Pukki (hamstring) is also out but Tom Trybull and Max Aarons are expected to shake off minor knocks.
Brentford will have defender Chris Mepham available again following a one-match ban.
Defender Julian Jeanvier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Marcus Forss (back) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) remain unavailable.
Match facts
- Norwich have won six of their last nine matches against Brentford in all competitions (D1 L2).
- Brentford have won two of their last three league visits to Norwich (L1), having won just one of their previous 17 (D3 L13).
- Norwich have won seven of their last nine games in all competitions (D1 L1) - all seven wins have been achieved by a one-goal margin.
- Brentford are winless in eight matches in all competitions (D4 L4), their worst run since February 2011 (also a run of eight).
- Jordan Rhodes' brace for Norwich against Aston Villa in their last match was his first league brace since March 2017, when he scored two for Sheffield Wednesday against Norwich.
- Brentford have won none of the 15 Championship games in 2018 in which they've conceded the first goal (D6 L9).