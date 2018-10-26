Middlesbrough v Derby County

Derby striker Jack Marriott has been involved in five goals in his last three Championship matches (three goals and two assists

Middlesbrough full-back Ryan Shotton will miss the visit of in-form promotion rivals Derby County after being ruled out for the next few weeks.

Paddy McNair is again set to deputise for Shotton, who injured his knee in last Friday's 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday and also missed the home 0-0 draw with Rotherham United in midweek.

Derby remain without midfielders Craig Bryson (calf) and George Evans (knee).

Frank Lampard's Rams may be unchanged from the 4-1 midweek win at West Brom.

Tom Lawrence is expected to continue after marking his return to the starting XI in Bryson's absence with a goal.

Derby's stunning success on Wednesday night. on the back of beating leaders Sheffield United, was their biggest away league win since Steve McClaren's reign on Boxing Day 2014, also in the Midlands, 4-0 against Gary Rowett's Birmingham City.

Boro start the day in second on 26 points, level with leaders Leeds United and just two points clear of fifth-placed Derby.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis:

"It's been a good start to the season. But it's a much more competitive league than the last time I was in it.

"Derby are very similar to a lot of teams. They're very well organised and have got some exciting young players that they've brought in on loan.

"They got a great victory in the week against West Brom and will come up here full of confidence on the back of that.

"Frank Lampard was an outstanding player. He made himself one of the best players in England, and I'm sure he will want to do that in management.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard:

"It's been a great start to the week against two top teams and we now play another top team who will be a tough test.

"It's an unforgiving league and, if we think people talking about us after two good results means we've achieved, then we'd be wrong. If we listen to any talk, that's our problem.

"It's a long season. We must keep the mentality right. It's a good challenge for us to deal with, as we're not top yet.

"We have to use it in a good way and understand what it took to get to really good results this week."

