Championship
Bolton15:00Hull
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Hull City

Pawel Olkowski has made 12 appearances for Bolton Wanderers so far this season
Pawel Olkowski has made 12 appearances for Bolton Wanderers so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers defender Pawel Olkowski could return to their side as they welcome out-of-form Hull City to the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Poland international withdrew from the squad in their defeat by Nottingham Forest because of a stomach bug.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins will assess defenders Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs after they picked up injuries in their midweek defeat by Bristol City.

Burke came off with a hip injury while De Wijs suffered a clash of heads.

Match facts

  • Bolton have not lost any of their last 21 home matches against Hull in all competitions (W15 D6) since a 2-1 defeat in March 1935.
  • The home side has won each of the last six Championship meetings between Bolton and Hull.
  • Bolton have collected just six points in their last 10 Championship games (W1 D3 L6).
  • Hull have won only two of their last 20 games in all competitions (D6 L12) since winning consecutive matches against QPR and Burton in April.
  • Bolton have lost eight of their last nine Championship home games when they've fallen behind - the exception was their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on the final day of last season.
  • Hull have lost five consecutive away league matches - the second time they have done so under Nigel Adkins, also losing his first five away matches between December 2017 and February 2018.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th October 2018

  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00HullHull City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00StokeStoke City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30DerbyDerby County
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • MillwallMillwall15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00ReadingReading
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • LeedsLeeds United17:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you