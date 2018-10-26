Championship
Millwall15:00Ipswich
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Ipswich Town

Millwall's Steve Morison
Millwall's Steve Morison is pushing for a recall after scoring in midweek against Wigan
Veteran Millwall forward Steve Morison could be in contention for a recall against managerless Ipswich.

Morison came off the bench to score a late winner as the Lions recovered to beat Wigan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Bryan Klug is set to take caretaker charge of Ipswich following the dismissal of Paul Hurst on Thursday.

Gwion Edwards, Grant Ward and Trevoh Chalobah are pushing for recalls but Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and Ellis Harrison (ankle) remain out.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won just one of their last eight league matches against Ipswich (D2 L5), a 1-0 win in January 2014.
  • Ipswich have won both of their last two league visits to the Den.
  • Millwall are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since April.
  • Ipswich have lost seven of their last eight league matches in London - their other game in this run was a 4-3 win over Millwall.
  • Millwall are one of just two teams, along with Sheffield Wednesday, yet to keep a home Championship clean sheet this season.
  • Excluding play-off games, ex-Ipswich manager Paul Hurst won just two of his last 20 league games as a manager for Shrewsbury and the Tractor Boys (W2 D9 L9).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
View full Championship table

