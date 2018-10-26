Millwall v Ipswich Town
Veteran Millwall forward Steve Morison could be in contention for a recall against managerless Ipswich.
Morison came off the bench to score a late winner as the Lions recovered to beat Wigan 2-1 on Tuesday.
Bryan Klug is set to take caretaker charge of Ipswich following the dismissal of Paul Hurst on Thursday.
Gwion Edwards, Grant Ward and Trevoh Chalobah are pushing for recalls but Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and Ellis Harrison (ankle) remain out.
Match facts
- Millwall have won just one of their last eight league matches against Ipswich (D2 L5), a 1-0 win in January 2014.
- Ipswich have won both of their last two league visits to the Den.
- Millwall are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since April.
- Ipswich have lost seven of their last eight league matches in London - their other game in this run was a 4-3 win over Millwall.
- Millwall are one of just two teams, along with Sheffield Wednesday, yet to keep a home Championship clean sheet this season.
- Excluding play-off games, ex-Ipswich manager Paul Hurst won just two of his last 20 league games as a manager for Shrewsbury and the Tractor Boys (W2 D9 L9).