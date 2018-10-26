Millwall v Ipswich Town

Millwall's Steve Morison is pushing for a recall after scoring in midweek against Wigan

Veteran Millwall forward Steve Morison could be in contention for a recall against managerless Ipswich.

Morison came off the bench to score a late winner as the Lions recovered to beat Wigan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Bryan Klug is set to take caretaker charge of Ipswich following the dismissal of Paul Hurst on Thursday.

Gwion Edwards, Grant Ward and Trevoh Chalobah are pushing for recalls but Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and Ellis Harrison (ankle) remain out.

Match facts